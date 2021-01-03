WhatsApp breaks the record of calls and video calls in one day

- Advertisement -

Last New Year’s Eve, which marked the transition from the fateful year 2020 to the hopeful 2021, also marked a night of records for the applications owned by Facebook.

On New Year’s Eve, more than 1,400 million calls and video calls were made through WhatsApp

The social distancing measures and the mobility restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the arrival of the New Year could not be celebrated in a massive way, as on other occasions. This led many users to turn to technology, video calling apps and instant messaging applications to congratulate the new year and family and friends.

Among all of them, some of the most benefited were the apps owned by Facebook and, especially, WhatsApp. The instant messaging application that Facebook bought in 2014 set a historical record of calls and video calls on December 31, surpassing its record since it was launched in 2009.

New Year’s Eve is usually a night in which record numbers of messages are sent through WhatsApp, but this year the record has been set by calls and video calls, perhaps because more users have become accustomed to using them during 2020 or due to the need to communicate via voice and image and not only with a text message this year.

According to the data that Facebook has provided, they were carried out worldwide more than 1.4 billion calls and video calls via WhatsApp last New Year’s Eve, which is the highest number of calls and video calls made in one day in the history of the application.

Compared the figure with those made last year, means 50% more calls and video calls made through WhatsApp. That night was also the day in history in which the most group video calls (with more than three people) were made through Facebook Messenger, double the number registered last year.

Finally, Facebook has also pointed out that during New Year’s Eve this year, more than 55 million live broadcasts were made through Facebook and Instagram.

