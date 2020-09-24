Whatsapp Calls Are Updated To Facilitate Contact With Businesses

Until now it seemed that the development of WhatsApp and its Business version did not differ too much but, in recent months, We have seen how the solution for companies and businesses has been adding some features that are going to become extraordinarily useful to improve sales and reach customers much more easily.

Proof of this is the arrival of QR codes as a quick way to offer, to those who come to our stores, a much faster and more interactive mode of contact than simply giving you a phone number: you just have to use these codes on the packaging, purchase tickets or any other product so that they can contact us through a chat where they can receive personalized information.

Or the catalogs, a feature that is about to arrive and that will allow all entrepreneurs and business owners to upload all the products they sell to the platform, so that potential customers do not have to leave WhatsApp to buy anything from us. Imagine that an order can be created from two simple clicks. So today is an improvement that also goes in the same direction of shortening distances.

Call or video call?

With the current pandemic we are living in and the confinement measures, the use of mobile phones to consult with lawyers and other professionals has almost become the norm. Perhaps for this reason, WhatsApp is working on an improved menu for its Business application in such a way that the client will be able to choose at all times in which way it is directed to our business.

New call menu in WhatsApp Business. WABetaInfo

As you can see from the capture, there is only one button to activate those calls in the top right of the screen which, when touched, offers us two alternatives right at the bottom. As you can see, with just two touches we will have our potential client asking us any questions about a service or product that they want to buy from us.

At the moment This configuration of the call and video call options are in the testing phase with version 2.20.200.3 for Android, so we will still have to wait for it to reach the final release. Final version that, by the way, will also bring those catalogs that we mentioned before and that can become a great resource to have an online presence quickly for all those businesses that have not yet taken the step of digitizing.