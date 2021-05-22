WhatsApp: can chats be migrated from Android to iOS when we change cell phones?

The information we store in WhatsApp it is usually very valuable. Maybe you have sent bank accounts or stored some passwords or maybe you have a work chat that you do not want to be deleted. Well in this article We have already explained how to archive chats. But if what you want is to migrate from an Android mobile to iOS or vice versa, you should know that it is still not possible to keep chats.

Wouldn’t it be great if just logging in to another device would automatically load our chats to follow the conversations as if nothing had happened? Well, according to the WaBetaInfo medium, the update would already be on the way.

Normally, if we change mobile phones in the same operating system, we do not usually have configuration problems. We also have the option of creating a backup copy on the SD card so that the chats are saved.

However, this last option is not available when you change operating systems. WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot where it can be seen that the interface to perform this task has already been created.

“Move chat to Android”Reads at the top of the menu. “Transfer your chat and media history to your new Android phone. You will not be able to transfer the content later if you skip this step”Adds the warning.

Everything seems to indicate that it could use the cloud or some storage system to save all the content of your account.

WhatsApp: can you migrate chats from Android to iOS when we change cell phones ?. (Photo: WaBetaInfo)

Learn how to configure WhatsApp so that no one adds you to group conversations without your permission

Controversies continue among users of WhatsApp. Since last May 15, the day the new privacy policies of the application came into force, many things have been speculated; This time, a message has been spreading that allegedly states that the messaging app has changed everyone’s settings so that anyone can add us to unknown groups. That’s not true.

When we download WhatsApp for the first time, by default, anyone who has our cell phone number registered can add us to a group, however, since 2019, the application was updated and now we have the possibility to configure our account to be added by “All”, “My contacts” or “My contacts except …”, a function similar to the status display.

To configure this option you must follow the following steps: first go to the three vertical points that are in the upper part of the extreme right, then enter “Configuration or settings” and then access “Privacy”.

Then, we have to choose the “Groups” section and once inside we will get the three options that we mentioned above, here we can modify them to our comfort and security of our personal information.

In most cases these groups are created for commercial purposes to display products or services, but some unscrupulous people use this mechanism to steal personal information or carry out financial fraud on their victims.

If you are affected or feel that your information is at risk, you have the option to leave the group and also report it and report the number that added you, in this way WhatsApp will investigate the suspects to suspend them.

To report a chat we have to open the conversation and go to the three vertical points on the far right, go to the option “More” and “Report”, the following message will appear “Do you want to report this contact to WhatsApp? “ finally select to report.