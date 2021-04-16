WhatsApp Deep Links: how to use these links to download sticker packs

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that the sticker search engine of WhatsApp It is one of the best tools to expand the catalog of interactive elements. However, this tool is somewhat limited, since you cannot find all the packs that the community creates or access those that they create in other countries. For this reason, now you can use the Deep Links to share and directly download the sticker packs. Know what they are and how to use them.

These are much more complex links than the normal ones you use in your browser. Basically, Deep Links have direct content that interacts with your application and allows you to download or access businesses.

Now you can share these links so that your contacts can directly download the sticker packs without going through the internal library of the same application. Remember that some sticker packs are local and not available in Peru, but with Deep Links the case is solved.

Keep in mind that it is only possible to use the Deep Links in the mobile version of the application, it is not available in WhatsApp Web or browser. Here we explain the process to use a Deep Link.

How to use a Deep Link in WhatsApp?

First of all, make sure you have WhatsApp installed and your account configured correctly. Then you must open any browser on your mobile, either Chrome or Mozilla and press on the address bar to type the following.

wa.me/stickerpack/PackName

Remember to fill in the final part of the link with the name of the pack of stickers you want to download. The medium Xataka shares an example: wa.me/stickerpack/VaccinesForAll.

As you can see, capital letters are mandatory and you must respect the name of the pack created. Once you enter this link in the browser, you will get the pack and a button that says “Open WhatsApp”, pressing it will send you directly to the download.

From now on you can share different links with friends so that they can directly access the stickers that you share, without the need to save them one by one.