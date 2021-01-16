WhatsApp delays the change of rules after the flight of users

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has had to back down and has announced that it is delaying the entry into force of the change in its conditions of use, which was scheduled for next February 8. The application had started showing messages to users to accept the new terms before that date if they wanted to continue using the messaging app.

The revised version of the changes in the conditions of use of WhatsApp will take effect on May 15, after its application has been postponed.

However, many users, instead of accept the company’s conditions without question, began looking for other alternatives to WhatsApp. The change implied giving WhatsApp permission to share users’ personal data, as well as their browsing history, companies with which they had contact on WhatsApp, and many other information, with Facebook servers, so that they could use them as much as they wanted. for your benefit as well as for third party companies.

Many users have decided in recent days not to go through the hoop and abandon the application or, at least, look for other options. That is why Signal, an instant messaging app with end-to-end encryption, has gained thousands of new users and Telegram, WhatsApp’s main rival, has grown to exceed 500 million users per month.

The transfer of users occurs despite the fact that in the European Union the most sensitive points of the change of conditions of use of WhatsApp were not going to come into force, since the privacy of users was protected by the RGPD, but WhatsApp still he had the new conditions signed. Many in the old continent also showed their disagreement and decided not to give their approval to WhatsApp.

It is unknown the number of users you have lost the instant messaging app in recent days, but possibly more than we think. That explains that WhatsApp, two days ago, published messages on their social networks emphasizing that they do not have access to the content of the conversations nor can they listen to the calls, or even buy full advertising pages in the newspapers of some countries to explain that the change was not so -for them- harmful.

But above all, that the number of lost users must be significant is shown by now Reverse whatsapp and point out that they are going to review the changes again and that a revised version will go into effect on May 15th. We will have to see what are the terms that WhatsApp changes.

