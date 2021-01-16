WhatsApp delays updating the privacy policies due to “misinformation”

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has been in trouble after presenting changes to privacy policies only at the beginning of 2021. Millions of users began to download other communication applications such as Signal and Telegram as less intrusive alternatives.

In short, Facebook is already seeking the unification of its products such as Instagram or WhatsApp. For this reason, they want to share your general user information with Facebook to better work on the advertising issue.

However, they have commented on several occasions that they are not violating your personal data. They are also not entering your chats for profit. Actually, all the content of the conversations is encrypted and nobody can access them without your permission.

Despite all these warnings, users have escaped WhatsApp and what the application now plans is to postpone updating the privacy policies until all the details are clarified.

The patch was supposed to arrive on February 8, 2021 but has now been moved to May 15.

The company comments that it has “heard from many people the confusion surrounding our recent update” and that “there has been a lot of misinformation that has caused concern”. They end with the following message: “we want to help everyone understand our principles and facts”.

WhatsApp: consequences of not accepting the new 2021 policies

¿WhatsApp Has it already notified you of the 2021 changes? More than one was left with the question of what could be read there. In that window appeared the new policies and conditions to use the application. What does it mean? What happens if I don’t authorize it? What is it about? Will my information be stolen? Will my camera activate? This is all you know about the new game rules of the app .

The message has been spreading on mobile devices with the latest version of WhatsApp . It reads that a series of changes will take place within your smartphone and that you should look carefully before accepting the new app terms .

As reported WABeta Info A few days ago, these new rules of the fast messaging app will not only make many end up accepting without reading, but, in case of the obvious, something will happen to your mobile device.

It is in this way that you should be warned in case you do not want to accept the new security and privacy policies of WhatsApp in full 2021.

WHAT IF I DO NOT ACCEPT THE NEW 2021 WHATSAPP POLICIES

Do we accept them or not? As we know, WhatsApp is in constant change and it is expected that they will improve their platform much more, including calls and video calls on WhatsApp Web. However, the first change for this 2021 lies in its security and privacy policies in relation to Facebook. What do they say?

In case you do not accept the security policies until a deadline, WhatsApp will ask you to delete your account in order for you to stop using its service for not agreeing with the conditions. So if you decide to change your mind, you can go to Settings and set up your conversations again.

On the other hand, if you accepted the new 2021 policies, but want to withdraw, you only have one option to do so: delete your account. It may be radical, but it is the only method. Even if you don’t want to use the app together with Facebook, there is also a method.

But not only that, you also have the option to delete your Facebook number before it syncs with WhatsApp. You just have to configure that step from the social network.

Nowadays WhatsApp It is waiting for it to be updated so that it can improve its performance on the mobile device. Do you want to be beta? The first to receive this type of news will be the subscribed users. At the moment the vacancies are closed, but it is expected that more places will open this year.

You can do this simple trick from the Google Play store, at the bottom, or from the iPhone test tests. Best of all, this service is free.