WhatsApp disagrees with Apple and its privacy label policy

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Via: Pixabay

At WWDC 2020 Apple announced a new privacy feature. It tries to ask developers for specific details about the information they collect from users when they install an application. That is, what are the permits they require.

However, WhatsApp has expressed disagreement with Apple and its new privacy label policy. Why? Facebook’s messaging platform indicates that this measure is “anti-competitive.

WhatsApp highlights that Apple is demanding privacy details, even when its applications do not, for example, iMessage, which comes pre-installed on iPhones. So where is the transparency?

In a statement for Axios, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “We believe that labels should be consistent across own and third-party applications, as well as reflect the strong measures that applications can take to protect people’s private information.”

Is Apple trying to protect the privacy of its users or outperform the competition?

After the indication of WhatsApp there are many doubts that arise, really, does Apple try to protect the privacy of its users or does it want to take advantage of this measure?

So far, the Cupertino company has said that the idea is for users to understand the “privacy practices” of an app, before downloading it from the Apple store.

“On the product page of each application, users can learn about some of the types of data that it can collect and if that data is linked to them or used to track them.” It certainly makes sense.

It is likely that sometimes you do not understand the permissions required by the applications and that question is precisely what the apple company intends to clarify to its users.

On the other hand, WhatsApp states that it cannot see people’s messages, much less their location. However, the privacy terms you use to fulfill that purpose may scare users. A situation that would give Apple and its iMessage application an advantage. In this regard, a spokesperson for the Facebook service indicated:

“Our teams have submitted our privacy labels to Apple, but the Apple template does not shed light on the limits that applications can make to protect confidential information.”

Actually, this provision on privacy details is an excellent initiative. A way to clarify doubts regarding what the apps really want to do on our devices. But, could it be that the measure also applies to pre-installed Apple applications?

