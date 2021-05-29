WhatsApp enables new ‘Advanced Search’ function, find out what it is about and how it works

WhatsApp is doing everything possible to attract again users who migrated to Telegram, this after the new privacy policies of the application will take effect on May 15; For this reason, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is adding new functions to its app such as increasing the speed to play audios and recently the “Advanced Search” tool. Here we will explain what it is about and how to use it.

Daily we exchange many files for WhatsApp and when we want to search for a specific one, what we normally do is go to a conversation and through the “Search” tool, which is found with the icon of a magnifying glass in the upper right corner, we would find it.

This was very tedious and it was even lazy to go through the whole process, however, WhatsApp managed to activate a function to filter the type of file we want to find, be it photos, videos, documents, gifs, links and audios. To use it, we just have to press the search bar that is at the top of the application’s message tray and choose the type of file.

This will appear when we press the search bar (Photo: WhatsApp / Mag)

When we choose the type of file we have to wait for the application to show us the results. For example, in the following image we only look for the “Documents” filter and all the Word, PDF, Excel, Power Point, etc. files appeared. Also, if we want WhatsApp just show us the documents of a specific conversation or group, just write the name of the contact on the side.

We only select the filter “Documents” (Photo: WhatsApp / Mag)

It should be noted that this option is available for both Android and iOS users, but it is not yet enabled in the web version. To get it on a smartphone you just have to click here and if you already have the application but this option does not appear, you may need to update it.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.