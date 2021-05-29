WhatsApp falls back and will no longer limit its functions if you do not accept its new conditions

WhatsApp and its new privacy policies seem to be looping. After changing his postures several times, he backs up again.

A few days ago, WhatsApp reversed its decision to limit functions for its users in India who did not accept the new conditions. A decision that now extends to all users.

WhatsApp will not limit the functions if you do not accept its conditions

When WhatsApp announced the new privacy policies, controversy broke out. So WhatsApp pushed back the deadline to give users more time. However, that strategy did not work either and decided that it would give users the freedom to accept the new policies or not, but would limit the functions. A measure that was to be implemented as of May 15.

And now, in a new chapter, WhatsApp announced that it will not limit the functions of the application to those users who do not want to accept the new conditions. This was made clear by a WhatsApp spokesperson on TNW:

Given the recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update.

So whether or not you accept the new WhatsApp policies, you will continue to enjoy all the functions of the app. That is WhatsApp’s temporary stance after evaluating the issue with privacy advocates and authorities.

Still, they won’t forget about the new policies. As stated by the WhatsApp representative, they will remind users about this pending update:

Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as contacting a company that is supported by Facebook.

While these notifications are not intended to be invasive, they will serve as reminders for users to review the new conditions.