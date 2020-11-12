Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp finalizes vacation mode: archived ones will not send notifications

By Abraham
0
0
WhatsApp releases update with animated stickers
Whatsapp Releases Update With Animated Stickers

Must Read

Tech News

WhatsApp finalizes vacation mode: archived ones will not send notifications

Abraham - 0
The "vacation mode" WhatsApp is about to arrive, so near, we already have new features on it and is expected to arrive in...
Read more
Apple

Fortnite: the Battle Royale could return to iOS and iPadOS thanks to Nvidia’s streaming service

Brian Adam - 0
Fortnite could return to iOS and iPadOS, according to the latest rumors. And it is that Nvidia developed a new version of its...
Read more
Apple

Supply limitations for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Brian Adam - 0
We start the second week of the month of November, many insurance users will already be enjoying the most recent and powerful mobile of...
Read more
Latest news

Freeing up space on WhatsApp is easier than ever with its new tool

Abraham - 0
This is how the new tool works to free up space on WhatsApp To avoid having to open each file that you want to delete, WhatsApp...
Read more
Abraham
The “vacation mode” WhatsApp is about to arrive, so near, we already have new features on it and is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. All mental health experts agree that when we are on vacation, we should try to disconnect as much as possible , and that includes putting aside work issues and also social networks and instant messaging. All this that we are going to see next has been launched for the beta of WhatsApp on Android, as reported from WABetaInfo. Vacation mode, for those who have no idea what it is, is a series of features that WhatsApp will implement. What the vacation mode will do is that if we receive messages in archived chats, they are not automatically unarchived . So we can follow our day to day without being bothered by so many notifications. We can also pull silence forever , an option that has already been available for several days, if not weeks. This function is the collateral “damage” of another solution that WhatsApp wanted to add, that is, originally, WhatsApp wanted archived chats not to be automatically unarchived when they received messages. Now, they have put the “vacation mode”, and it serves precisely for that, to archive conversations and that of the same if notifications are received because we will not know.
Image - WhatsApp finalizes vacation mode
Now, those archived chats are placed at the top of our WhatsApp panel. Furthermore, for this new update, WhatsApp is also preparing a new curtain to welcome the feature.
Image - WhatsApp finalizes vacation mode
So, we just have to wait for the official update to be released, although if we have the beta for Android 2.20.199.8 , we can test these new features that come to WhatsApp. It is a matter of time before the instant messaging app par excellence continues to improve and bring new things, although there are many things to improve.

Related Articles

Apple

Fortnite: the Battle Royale could return to iOS and iPadOS thanks to Nvidia’s streaming service

Brian Adam - 0
Fortnite could return to iOS and iPadOS, according to the latest rumors. And it is that Nvidia developed a new version of its...
Read more
Apple

Supply limitations for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Brian Adam - 0
We start the second week of the month of November, many insurance users will already be enjoying the most recent and powerful mobile of...
Read more
Latest news

Freeing up space on WhatsApp is easier than ever with its new tool

Abraham - 0
This is how the new tool works to free up space on WhatsApp To avoid having to open each file that you want to delete, WhatsApp...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©