ReviewsApps ReviewsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon

By Brian Adam
0
0
Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon
Whatsapp Focuses On Security And Privacy: Interesting News Coming Soon

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon

While more and more users are leaving Whatsapp for platforms such as Telegram and Signal, Mark Zuckerberg’s application is ready to enrich itself with an important novelty that will further improve user safety.

According to reports from Android Authority, with a future update that should see the light soon, Whatsapp will ensure that nn the moment you try to associate your profile with Whatsapp Web or Desktop, you will need to confirm the operation with your fingerprint or facial recognition on your smartphone.

To link Whatsapp Web or Desktop to your Whatsapp account, you will be asked to use face unlock or fingerprint on your smartphone before scanning your phone’s QR code to connect your device“reads the Whatsapp release note.

The novelty, that will arrive in the coming weeks along with other changes to the Whatsapp Web UI, aims to reduce that unknown people can connect their Whatsapp account to their PCs to access conversations, which will therefore be increasingly protected from prying eyes.

This is undoubtedly an important change, at a time when the most popular instant messaging application in the world is at the center of a series of controversies over the new policy and the changes related to sharing data with Whatsapp.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp Web increases your security: to start a new session you need to unlock with your fingerprint

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp starts a new security system that prevents the start of a new session on the web or in the application for...
Read more
Gaming

IKEA: photos of the first line of Asus ROG gaming products on the web

Brian Adam - 0
The partnership between IKEA and Asus ROG announced in September 2020 has finally borne its first fruits. The first line of products born...
Read more
Tech News

We teach you how to install YouTube as a progressive web application

Brian Adam - 0
If we think about the websites we use on a daily basis, surely YouTube would enter the list of many, many people....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©