Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon

While more and more users are leaving Whatsapp for platforms such as Telegram and Signal, Mark Zuckerberg’s application is ready to enrich itself with an important novelty that will further improve user safety.

According to reports from Android Authority, with a future update that should see the light soon, Whatsapp will ensure that nn the moment you try to associate your profile with Whatsapp Web or Desktop, you will need to confirm the operation with your fingerprint or facial recognition on your smartphone.

“To link Whatsapp Web or Desktop to your Whatsapp account, you will be asked to use face unlock or fingerprint on your smartphone before scanning your phone’s QR code to connect your device“reads the Whatsapp release note.

The novelty, that will arrive in the coming weeks along with other changes to the Whatsapp Web UI, aims to reduce that unknown people can connect their Whatsapp account to their PCs to access conversations, which will therefore be increasingly protected from prying eyes.

This is undoubtedly an important change, at a time when the most popular instant messaging application in the world is at the center of a series of controversies over the new policy and the changes related to sharing data with Whatsapp.