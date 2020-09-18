WhatsApp for Android will allow you to put a different background in each chat

Apart from its worldwide success (it is one of the most downloaded apps of all time), WhatsApp also stands out because it continuously is incorporating new features and improvements. Not in vain, we know that right now they have returned to work in the “vacation mode” that will very soon allow to log in to the browser using the fingerprint.

A few weeks ago, we also told you that WhatsApp is planning expand options for choosing funds, so that we can select one for dark mode and another for light mode, or directly one in each chat. These functions were seen in the iOS app, but now WABetaInfo has discovered it in the beta for Android as well.

A background for every conversation

As we said, WhatsApp is working so that we can better personalize chats using different wallpapers. Not only will it be possible to configure the opacity and add WhatsApp doodles, but the update 2.20.200.11 of the beta version of the Android app shows that it will allow setting a wallpaper for a specific chat.

Image: Wabetainfo

As we see in the screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo, when setting a new background in a chat, WhatsApp will ask us if we want to set this wallpaper in current chat or globally, for all chats except those with a custom wallpaper.

This new WhatsApp feature, which is already present in other messaging services, is currently in development and will be available in the future.

Via | WABetaInfo