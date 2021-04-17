WhatsApp for iOS is updated to better display your multimedia content, do you know how?

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is the application that can do everything in our day to day. No matter what we want to send through their chats and groups, it is always ready so that the last photo, video, GIF, file or contact passes from one hand to another in a few thousandths of a second. Gone are the times of paper, pen, stamps and mailboxes. Now everything is immediate. And the truth is that in that part of the WhatsApp messaging app I didn’t have much else to do. Or if? That is precisely the latest update that they have already published in the iOS App Store. Because this improvement comes, at the moment, only for the iPhone, which will be able to see much better all the multimedia content that comes to them through conversations. Larger and more attractive images The curious thing about this update is that it has hardly been promoted by the company itself, which does not seem to want to give too much publicity. Be that as it may, from the moment you install it, you will be able to appreciate a noticeable change in the size of all the image and video elements that you send or are sent via chat. In addition to a much faster preview. Surely we do not notice practically anything, but the changes are there. Until now, those same images used to be offered in a more reduced way, occupying a smaller portion of the screen and practically leading us to have to click on them to enjoy all the details. So, we will not waste time in touching one by one to see what they contain. At a first glance we will be able to take as views all the photos that have come to us. Parallel to these changes, the control of temporary messages by users who are not group administrators is also coming to WhatsApp. As we told you a few days ago and that, basically, it allows the heads of the chat to grant permissions to those who participate in the conversations. Remember that until now this decision was the sole and exclusive power of those who govern those conversations who, of course, could make changes at the request of any of the participants. As we say, these visual improvements are reaching iOS users at the moment, so those who have Android smartphones will still have to wait a few days … or weeks.