WhatsApp for iPhone receives two important changes

WhatsApp users on iOS now have a new version available, 2.21.71, with two important changes.

On the one hand, they have improved the visualization of multimedia content, offering previews of images and larger videos. On the other hand, WhatsApp only allowed administrators to control disappearing messages, but now, with this update, all participants in a group can change the settings for disappearing messages by default.

Currently iPhone users have very small previews of both photos and videos. This change will allow you to view the content much easier than before, which will avoid having to click on the image in many cases.

Regarding the control of disappearing messages. Administrators can still have control over the feature by changing the Edit Group Information settings, but participants can initially decide whether or not they want to. This update is rolling out through the App Store and all users should be able to update it soon. This appears to be a phased release, so you may not receive the update right away.

On this last function, they are also testing the ability to carry the disappearing photos function on Android and iOS platforms. Once the missing messages are enabled, the text sent in an individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. This setting will not affect messages that you previously sent or received in chat before disappearing messages was enabled.