Whatsapp: Full Ios 14 Compatibility, Bigger Search, And More

WhatsApp has just published a new beta where it can already be seen that from the messaging app they begin to take seriously that iOS 14 is now available. As if they had not had time since June to prepare all the changes that were going to be required from the Apple OS and that on many of those occasions have to do with privacy.

There are also other elements such as widgets that, at the moment, it does not seem that they are going to launch them with an upcoming release, but they are meeting demands such as limiting the content that WhatsApp can access on our iPhone. This is the case of the photos and videos of the reel, which will allow us, either deny permission for the app to see them, or mark as allowed to see them all or just a few that we choose.

New much larger search box

In the last few months WhatsApp has taken giant steps in everything that has to do with content search within the application. From a fairly discrete engine, we have moved on to a much more complete one with different criteria depending on the type of files or documents we want to find. Now, once all that backend seems to be finished, it’s time to clean it up for us, the users, and that is why from the app they have decided to introduce a much larger box.

New search and privacy element in iOS 14. WABetaInfo

As you can see in the upper capture, the size of the new search box is extraordinarily striking, which will allow users not to lose sight of it even when they are not going to use it. These changes have been sighted in the betas for iOS, versions 2.20.90 and 2.20.100, which will surely bring new changes to adjust to everything that iOS 14 has modified on our phones. That there are few things.

New icon to send single-view images. WABetaInfo

Of course, what it seems that WhatsApp is committed to is allowing us to send multimedia content in a single viewing. Although in recent weeks we have already told you how this new tool will work, now there are tests of how that button will look that we can activate so that the photo we are sending can only be seen once. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, you only have to touch on that “1” inside a circle for it to be activated (blue color) and what we send is distributed through the chat with the automatic deletion mark.