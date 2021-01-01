- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Not only does it let us send messages to our friends and other contacts, but the app lets us send GIFS, send videos, photos, make video calls and of course share the most viral stickers. Prepare the arrival of the New Year 2021 with this special sticker pack.

During the year we have had several viral sticker packs such as the images of ‘Baby Yoda’ or the Christmas ones. Well now it’s the turn of the New Years.

In a last note we share the steps to search for stickers for WhatsApp without leaving the application but perhaps to install this pack of the year 2021 you will have to search for it on Google Play.

New Year Stickers for WhatsApp It has hundreds of stickers to send to your contacts when they arrive at 12 at night and the next year begins.

WhatsApp: get the New Year 2021 stickers to send to your contacts. (Photo: Google Play)

On the other hand, you can also download Happy New Year 2021 Stickers WAStickerApps on Google Play. When installing these apps you should look for the Happy New Year 2021 stickers and click on the “Add to WhatsApp” button.

WhatsApp: get the New Year 2021 stickers to send to your contacts. (Photo: Google Play)

With these simple steps you will be able to enter the chats of your contacts to send them. They should appear in the sticker section and you can put them in highlights.

