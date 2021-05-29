WhatsApp goes backwards and for now it will not limit functions if we do not accept new policies

Controversies continue since the new privacy policies of WhatsApp They entered into force on May 15. At first, the instant messaging application announced that if we did not accept them, some functions would be limited over time. Among the most important were not being able to access the inbox and only answer calls and video calls, however, the company reversed this decision.

Before May 15, Mark Zuckerberg’s company reported that if we did not accept the new terms and conditions, nothing would happen, but they made it clear that the application would constantly send us a reminder to accept them, and also stressed that the application would leave to have some important functions like:

Do not enter the inbox to send messages.

Just reply and view audios, texts and photos from notifications.

Over time the app would stop working and it would even prevent us from answering or receiving calls and video calls.

These decisions have achieved that WhatsApp lose many users, who chose to migrate to Telegram or Signal; Therefore, in a new statement, the company sent a spokesperson to declare to the portal The Next Web, where it was specified that they desisted from these drastic decisions after speaking with different governments and privacy advocates.

“Given the recent discussions with authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of WhatsApp for those who still do not accept the update “said a spokesperson for the application for the aforementioned media.

In addition, Indian authorities considered that his new policies violated their rules and laws. On the other hand, in Germany, on May 11, it was prohibited that WhatsApp process information or personal data of users in your country.

It is evident that WhatsApp has decided to backtrack to attract migrants again and not lose more users, even in less than two weeks they have launched new updates where they inserted functions such as listening to audios at double speed. Now last, they are testing in its beta version a function called “Flash Call” to know the latter click here.