WhatsApp guide to add animated stickers directly to the application

The animated stickers of WhatsApp they are not new. However, the system did not allow the import of stickers made with third-party applications directly to the messaging platform. After several updates, you will be able to create animated sticker packages in the application.

The first thing you should do is go to the application Sticker Maker for Android. You can download it from the Google Play virtual store at no cost and it has a paid version for more tools.

Once the Sticker Maker with the Premium version activated, what you should do is go to the tab “Create a new sticker pack” and add additional information. This data will be visible to those who review the stickers you send in WhatsApp.

Once the package has been created, you will see a grid where the spaces for the project stickers will appear. The icon must be static and, to change it, you must tap on its grid.

Sticker pack grid for WhatsApp
Sticker pack grid for WhatsApp

Create an animated sticker by opening a GIF file or a video that you have saved on your mobile. Unlike when you import an image into Sticker MakerWhen importing a video to your sticker pack, you have no option to trim the outline or trim the duration.

Once the process is finished, click Add to WhatsApp and confirm your intention by pressing Add. Ready! You will already have the individual and animated stickers that you have added in the instant messaging platform.

WHATSAPP | Search stickers

In case you have many stickers, you can use the search engine WhatsApp that works with keywords. According to the official account of WhatsApp On Twitter, the platform will use a search engine to find stickers very easily, as is currently the case with GIFs.

The search for stickers is limited to those packages that the user has previously downloaded on their mobile, among which will be the animated stickers that we have just shown you. By entering a keyword, the system will reveal the stickers available on the mobile according to the indexed text.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

