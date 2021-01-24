WhatsApp guide to add contacts using QR codes

- Advertisement -

Few know that users of WhatsApp It has a QR code system for better communication. Do you already know what they are for or how to take advantage of it? Take a look at this information.

QR (Quick Response) codes work in the same way as barcodes – just scan them for quick and easy information.

In WhatsApp, QR codes are used to add contacts through a simple image. Follow these steps to see your code in the application.

Opens WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone mobile

on your Android or iPhone mobile Enter Options (three vertical dots) and go to the Settings tab

Next to the user’s name is the QR code button.

Click it and you will see the QR code that identifies your account WhatsApp.

If what you want to do is add someone using the QR code, follow the steps above and click on ‘Scan code’.

Now, if you are looking to share the QR code of WhatsApp Without the phone, you can click the share button, located in the upper corner of the screen.

Finally, you can disable the QR code and generate a new one by clicking on the three vertical dots located to the right of your code screen and clicking on ‘Reset QR code’.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

On the other hand, WhatsApp It will only let you delete the account if you enter your phone number and the respective country code.

