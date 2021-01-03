WhatsApp guide to cancel an account without problems

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is an application that everyone is connected to. There are millions of users … and not all are happy with what the system offers. There are several reasons to leave the platform and it does not take much skill to cancel an account.

You don’t have to be technical to delete your account from WhatsAppEither because you changed your number or you simply don’t want to know more about the application to turn to the competition. Just follow these steps to close your account without problems.

The first step is the most obvious: go to WhatsApp through the account you want to delete. You will have to do it from the mobile application, because the desktop version does not offer this option.

Once inside WhatsApp, you will have to access ‘Settings’ that appears in the upper right part of the application. From there you will have to go to the ‘Account’ option that has a key-shaped icon next to its name.

Within ‘Account’ the option ‘Delete account’ appears, with a garbage can icon next to its name. When you click, a screen will appear with the warning that all data related to the account will be deleted. You only have to confirm the request by writing the phone number and that’s it.

Take into account if your intention is to change the phone number associated with an account, WhatsApp allows you to make the change without canceling it.

