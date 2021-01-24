WhatsApp guide to delete your account at once and switch to Telegram or Signal

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The new policies of WhatsApp they have caused millions of users to leave the service. Now, saying goodbye to the most used application in the world is not so easy, so here we leave you a guide on how to delete your account.

We warn you that you will lose all your data if you delete your account from WhatsApp. The best thing to do is download a copy of your data and synchronize your images with third-party services.

So once you are sure to delete your account from WhatsApp, go to the Options button (the three dots that are located in the upper right part) and click on the Settings option, located at the end of the list.

Route to delete an account in WhatsApp

Between the tabs of WhatsApp that appear, you must click on Account to access all the services related to your personal data. Then, click on Delete my account.

To complete the process, enter your phone number with the country code and click on the Delete my account button. Now yes, once and for all, you can say that you are no longer in WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Response about changes

The communiqué of WhatsApp It takes place after having announced the binding nature of the conditions and privacy policies for all its users. Those who do not agree that WhatsApp share the community data with Facebook and other affiliated companies will not be able to continue using the application.

“We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear: we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption”, public WhatsApp on his Twitter account.

WhatsAppIn addition, it published an image with all these points about what it does and what not with the data of its users.

WhatsApp It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your private messages or listen to your calls, neither can Facebook. WhatsApp it does not keep records of who is calling or texting.

it does not keep records of who is calling or texting. WhatsApp It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook.

It can’t see your shared location and neither can Facebook. Groups of WhatsApp they are kept private.

they are kept private. You can make your messages disappear.

You can download your data.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.