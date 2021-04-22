WhatsApp guide to listen to audio messages at a faster playback speed

- Advertisement -

Until it was time for you to hear voice messages from WhatsApp in less time, something that the developers were working on for good weeks in the beta version. Now, you can modify the playback speed to save yourself several seconds and thus reduce your time glued to the phone when listening to messages with more than a minute in length.

The new tool left the testing phase of WhatsApp to be available in the standard version. If you still do not have the function, you must update the application from the virtual store of your operating system, either Google Play for Android or the Apps Store for iOS.

Speed ​​indicator on WhatsApp

You don’t have to check your phone’s settings to know that you have the new voice memo playback system. If you see a “1X” mark on the audio messages, it is because you already have the new system and you will be able to save several seconds of playback.

WHATSAPP | How to activate the playback speed

How do they work? Note that you will only change the playback speed, not the recording speed, because the audio will continue to be recorded at normal speed.

When you get a voice note to WhatsApp, you will see on the far right the indicator “1X”, Which comes by default and means that the playback speed is normal. If you press on the indicator, the speed will increase to “1.5X“And then to a maximum of”2X”. This means that audios can be heard at three speeds: normal, 50% faster, and twice normal speed.

The best thing is that the speed settings are saved according to the last audio record. If you have chosen to hear a voice memo at twice the speed, all the notes will be played at the chosen speed. To return to normal, you will only have to click on the indicator until “1X”.

