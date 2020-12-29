WhatsApp guide to mute the ringtone of video calls

- Advertisement -

Calls through WhatsApp they are becoming more common, so they can be annoying if you don’t know how to configure them so that they do not sound at important moments.

WhatsApp It has customization options in the Settings menu. The process is quite simple on phones that have this app on the Android operating system. Let’s see the steps to follow.

It is done! Now every time you get a call from WhatsApp, your device will not vibrate and no tone will sound.

In case you do not want to hear calls from only certain contacts, you should go to the conversation with that person, enter their profile and click on Customize notifications. Then you will do the following route: Custom notifications> Call notifications> Ringtone> Don’t set ringtone.

WHATSAPP | Text and formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.