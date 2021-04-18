WhatsApp guide to prevent your cell phone from collapsing due to downloads

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the mobile market. Although it is very versatile and offers several tools to improve communication with your friends, clients and family, there is something that usually ruins the experience: the internal storage of the smartphone. You don’t have to be a computer whiz to know that a cell phone full of photos and videos tends to collapse and that is tragic for those who use the phone as a work tool.

The developers of WhatsApp They have made the application have functions to manage content properly and filter automatic downloads. In addition, there is an option to free up space and without the need to delete individual or group chats, thus ending up with all the multimedia files they contain.

Avoid going to that extreme in your chat list. WhasApp with the “automatic save” option. The only thing that will be necessary is to enter this configuration to deactivate it and thus prevent photos and videos from ending up making space in the internal memory of the smartphone.

Here we share the route for cell phones with Apple’s iOS and Android operating systems so that you know the status of the smartphone’s memory.

WHATSAPP | Route on iOS

Open «Settings»

Enter «General»

Then “iPhone Storage” where you can see the space that the application occupies with multimedia files and conversations. WhatsApp

WHATSAPP | Route on Android

Open «Settings»

Select «Maintenance and battery»

Then enter “Storage”

Finally, select “Applications” to access WhatsApp and check the space it is occupying.

Now, to deactivate the ‘automatic save’ to prevent your phone from collapsing, enter the application WhatsAppgo to Setting, then Chats and go to the option Save to Photos.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.