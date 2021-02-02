WhatsApp guide to recover deleted chats on Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A problem that has surely happened to you. Have you ever deleted a chat by mistake from WhatsApp on your Android phone? If so, don’t write it off, because there is a way to get it back.

WhatsApp It has an automatic copying system for conversations that is kept for seven days. In case you don’t have this option enabled and you still lost the conversation, there is something else you can do to get it back.

It should be noted that recovering or restoring deleted chats will cause you to lose part of the most recent conversations, depending on what you have updated in WhatsApp since you deleted the chat in question.

With all this in mind, follow this guide from WhatsApp to recover your deleted chat on Android.

Go to the Android file folder.

Find the folder WhatsApp .

. Click and go to Databases

There will be the backups for the last seven days, named by their date.

Select the day on which you deleted the conversation you want to recover or a previous one.

Write down what the last file is called. It should be something like msgstore.db.crypt . It is the current conversation file of WhatsApp .

. It is the current conversation file of . Delete it and go to the file of the day you want to restore and rename it with the name you have indicated. In this way, WhatsApp will make that file current and will not appear as deleted.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.