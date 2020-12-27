Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp guide to send text with bold, italics and more

By Brian Adam
0
0
Jbqd2am2dnc6znmw4urexarecq.jpg
Jbqd2am2dnc6znmw4urexarecq.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A problem with the texts of WhatsApp is the typography. There are those who prefer to change the font due to the need to highlight parts of the text, since the default version is very flat and without grace. A couple of bold and italics serve for emphasis and it is a pity that it cannot in the application … until now.

Fortunately, WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

If you want something more daring, you can bet on the texts backwards. The good thing is that you don’t need to download anything to your smartphone (you always have to watch out for malicious programs), but rather access a website that will flip the text for you.

The first thing you should do is enter Fliptext.org. Once there, write the text you want and finish the operation with one more click on the ‘button.Flip Text‘. In the box at the bottom, you will notice the result and press and hold there to copy the text. Then go to your chat WhatsApp and paste the text.

WHATSAPP | iPhones without access

According WhatsApp all the iPhones with iOS 9 and later versions will be compatible with the service, that means that if they have iOS 8 or lower, the app will not work.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google Lens in depth: everything you can do with Google’s object recognition app

Brian Adam - 0
Google Lens is "the eye of Google", a Object recognition technology that keeps improving and expanding to other applications since we first...
Read more
How to?

How to share a video to YouTube in the new update of …

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of macOS Big Sur, several apps saw the light of a new update with all the improvements that Mac with M1...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp trick! So you can share videos and photos in high quality from WhatsApp Web

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp it serves many things. In addition to text, we can send videos and photos to our contacts with a few clicks; ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©