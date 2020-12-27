WhatsApp guide to send text with bold, italics and more

- Advertisement -

A problem with the texts of WhatsApp is the typography. There are those who prefer to change the font due to the need to highlight parts of the text, since the default version is very flat and without grace. A couple of bold and italics serve for emphasis and it is a pity that it cannot in the application … until now.

Fortunately, WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

If you want something more daring, you can bet on the texts backwards. The good thing is that you don’t need to download anything to your smartphone (you always have to watch out for malicious programs), but rather access a website that will flip the text for you.

The first thing you should do is enter Fliptext.org. Once there, write the text you want and finish the operation with one more click on the ‘button.Flip Text‘. In the box at the bottom, you will notice the result and press and hold there to copy the text. Then go to your chat WhatsApp and paste the text.

