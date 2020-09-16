WhatsApp has a new design and so you can download it!

The surprises with WhatsApp seem to never end and it is that now a new design has been added to the app that many have already been able to try.

This tool already owned Telegram for a long time, which inspired WhatsApp to add it to his platform when realizing its great utility when searching for a file among all the conversations. An update available for everyone and that you can already try, taking advantage of the fact that with your Friend Telcel you have unlimited social networks and connectivity to #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage.

How to test the new WhatsApp design?

If your phone doesn’t automatically update to receive the new features and tools, don’t worry, it will at some point. Or, you can do it manually; for this only enter from Google play to WhatsApp and click on To update; It will take a few minutes, but you can get this new design and the latest app update.

Another alternative is to make a backup of your chats, uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it; so you will not lose your conversation history and you will be able to get the new multimedia file search engine.