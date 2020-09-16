Tech News WhatsApp has a new design and so you can download it! By Brian Adam 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Whatsapp Has A New Design And So You Can Download.png Must Read Tech News WhatsApp has a new design and so you can download it! Brian Adam - 0 The surprises with WhatsApp seem to never end and it is that now a new design has been added to the app that many... Read more Communication Sony WH-1000XM4 Review: Best Noise Canceling Headphones Brian Adam - 0 Sony has revamped its flagship noise-canceling headphones, resulting in a mature and nearly flawless product. Sony has an obvious technological advantage when it comes to... Read more Aircrafts Artificial intelligence already pilots an F-16 fighter better than a human pilot Brian Adam - 0 The endless saga of machines that surpass humans has a new chapter. An AI algorithm has once again defeated a human fighter pilot in... Read more Tech News Official Apple Watch Series 6: features, prices and details Brian Adam - 0 During today's "Time Flies" event, Apple made its official new Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Several steps forward have been made compared to... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. The surprises with WhatsApp seem to never end and it is that now a new design has been added to the app that many have already been able to try. Unlike the previous design, this search engine will allow you to find multimedia files of all kinds; photos, videos, links, GIF’s, audios and documents, much faster and easier thanks to a series of filters. This tool already owned Telegram for a long time, which inspired WhatsApp to add it to his platform when realizing its great utility when searching for a file among all the conversations. An update available for everyone and that you can already try, taking advantage of the fact that with your Friend Telcel you have unlimited social networks and connectivity to #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage. How to test the new WhatsApp design? If your phone doesn’t automatically update to receive the new features and tools, don’t worry, it will at some point. Or, you can do it manually; for this only enter from Google play to WhatsApp and click on To update; It will take a few minutes, but you can get this new design and the latest app update. Another alternative is to make a backup of your chats, uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it; so you will not lose your conversation history and you will be able to get the new multimedia file search engine. TagsdesigndownloadWhatsApp Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Communication Sony WH-1000XM4 Review: Best Noise Canceling Headphones Brian Adam - 0 Sony has revamped its flagship noise-canceling headphones, resulting in a mature and nearly flawless product. Sony has an obvious technological advantage when it comes to... Read more Aircrafts Artificial intelligence already pilots an F-16 fighter better than a human pilot Brian Adam - 0 The endless saga of machines that surpass humans has a new chapter. An AI algorithm has once again defeated a human fighter pilot in... Read more Tech News Official Apple Watch Series 6: features, prices and details Brian Adam - 0 During today's "Time Flies" event, Apple made its official new Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Several steps forward have been made compared to... Read more Over 1,500 skeletons dating back to the Edo period have been... So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker How to hide Instagram conversations? Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list) The best free themes for MIUI 12 WhatsApp: How to change the font color in messages?