“WhatsApp has caused the largest migration in history,” according to Telegram

It would be redundant to repeat what has been the reason that millions of WhatsApp users have decided to leave the application owned by Facebook and stop at other alternatives such as Signal or Telegram, but it is clear that this attempt to change the conditions of use by mentioning “third companies” that work with the “services” of the social network has not liked anything.

Hence, in recent days, and we have practically been like this for two weeks, we have seen how the Signal and Telegram chats were filled with alerts about the arrival of new contacts that we have in our agenda. An exodus that remains to be seen to finish curdling, especially if we take into account that “network effect” of WhatsApp, which makes it practically impossible to leave without being cut off.

Telegram founder speaks

The social network created by Pável Dúrov has been one of those beneficiaries of this flight by exceeding 500 million users last week, multiplying the rate of registrations at the rate of 8 million new users per day. 24 million in 72 hours, which leave WhatsApp behind in fear of a Facebook landing that, although they call it unfounded from the platform, the truth is that the antecedents of Mark Zuckerberg do not help reassure us.

Pável Dúrov, founder of Telegram. The country.

This has led some official institutions and organizations to be proselytizing Telegram, as is the case of the Presidents of Brazil or Turkey, who already use it, in addition to some leaders of France, Israel, Taiwan, Mexico or Ukraine. As expected, from the messaging application they have felt “honored” and its founder, Pável Dúrov, has not hesitated when stating that “it is possible that we are witnessing the largest digital migration in the history of Humanity”.

“We are honored that political leaders, as well as numerous public organizations, trust Telegram to combat misinformation and raise awareness about important issues in their societies.” According to the messaging app, “Unlike other networks, Telegram does not use non-transparent algorithms to decide whether a subscriber will see the content to which you subscribed or not. As a result, Telegram channels are the only direct way for opinion leaders to reliably connect with their audiences. ”

There is no doubt that the movement that is taking place around these applications indicates that WhatsApp must be feeling the impact because, a few days ago, it announced the three-month delay in the entry into force of these new conditions of use that, let us remember , If we do not accept them, it will not allow us to access our groups and chats.