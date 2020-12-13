WhatsApp: how self-destructing messages work

WhatsApp It is one of the most popular apps in the West. Many Android and iOS mobile users use this application because it allows you to send messages using data or Internet connection.

At the same time, we can send GIFS, make calls, send stickers and many more customization options. But that is not all. In the beta version they have begun to test online purchases and even messages that self-destruct.

After going through the trial version, some users already report that they have ‘temporary messages’. How does this tool work? Well, we tell you that it is very similar to the messages that disappear from other communications apps.

First of all, you need to activate them. Go to any chat and press the contact’s photo; there should appear the option of “Temporary messages”. Pressing it will allow you to activate it and you will get the following message:

“If you activate this setting, new messages will disappear from the chat after 7 days. Recipients will still be able to save those messages elsewhere, ”the app’s warning reads.

