WhatsApp allows us to send text messages that have an expiration time. Basically, we can activate the temporary messages in the chats so that after seven days a specific message is deleted from the chat; we can leave them there without worrying since the process of elimination or self-destruction is automatic.

Interestingly, Facebook, the company behind WhatsApp, is working on a new tool to transfer the self-destruction of messages to the photographs we share as well.

This new option allows you to only see the photo once and when it is spotted you will get the following message: “This media content will disappear once you leave this chat.”

This is what the media reports WABetaInfo. Not only can it be set to self-destruct time, but the option to activate the single view of the photos will also be enabled.

In no case will the photographs be saved on the recipient’s device. For now, this option is only enabled in the beta version of WhatsApp. The date on which it will be enabled in the worldwide version is unknown.

WhatsApp: how self-destructing photos work. (Photo: WABetainfo)

Learn to share a video or photo without appearing “online”

Today we will tell you how to send a photo or video without appearing “online”. WhatsApp It has become one of the apps that has generated that many followers can communicate in these times where social distance is essential. Thanks to her, thousands of families have stayed together calling or even playing games with each other using the app.

But there are several reasons to be able to send a message, either for urgency or because we want to talk to someone. However, every time we connect in WhatsApp we will appear to all our contacts as “online”.

How do I make it never appear again? Although there are several methods, there is one that works well and that prevents all your friends from seeing that you do not respond to them.

For this, it is not necessary to download a third-party application, but you should consider that your data is also deactivated so that WhatsApp do not do any activity.

HOW TO SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO WITHOUT CONNECTING TO WHATSAPP

In order to send a photo or video, it is necessary to have internet on our devices for this to load. But there is a detail that many have not realized that they can do in WhatsApp .

The first thing you should do is disconnect from the internet, either from your data or from Wi-Fi. You can even put the “airplane mode”.

Once completed, you must enter WhatsApp.

After that, simply go to the conversation where you want to send a photo or video.

Then upload the photo or video, even a file like Word or PDF.

When you are done, exit WhatsApp.

Now connect to the internet again.

The file you have sent will be loaded automatically as soon as it detects that you are back with data.

Do not worry about verifying if this has been sent or not, as rest assured that it has reached the other contact.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.