WhatsApp: how to activate automatic replies

Thousands use WhatsApp to serve their business customers. For that there is the WhatsApp Business version that offers more tools for you to be an administrator of your own group; the best way to attend to the claims and inquiries of your most loyal customers.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp Business it does not have one of the most requested functions by entrepreneurs: automatic responses. WhatsApp, therefore, does not offer the same advantages as Discord, which does allow you to create autoresponders, bots and chat rooms for a better organization of customer inquiries.

To do? Will we have to migrate from WhatsApp and lose our database? Fortunately, there is a third-party application that allows you to add the automatic replies function to the instant messaging service. The app is called WhatsAuto and it works both for WhatsApp like in Instagram, Twitter, Messenger Y LinkedIn.

While automated messages can be cold and charismatic, they are quite useful when managing customers 24 hours a day. It also helps to filter them if you know how to order the responses of the system and thus offer them the service or product they want.

WHATSAPP | Installation guide

To activate automatic responses in WhatsApp you must download WhatsAuto (the application is free) and give permission to link with WhatsApp.

Afterwards, you can choose the message you want to be sent as an automatic reply. The notifications of messages that you will receive will reach your phone for greater control.

You can also edit the messages and select who will receive them. So you can create welcome messages to anticipate what customers will ask for or ask them what their questions regarding the service you offer. Now it does serve your customers with all the facilities.

