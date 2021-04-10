WhatsApp: how to activate two-step verification

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has become a fairly popular platform where many use to share memes, news, videos, photos, GIFs, and even animated stickers. However, there are several functions that help us to protect much more what we write in the app.

It is because of that WhatsApp enabled its two-step verification feature. While this is not new, many do not know exactly what it is for and why it is important.

Other applications that are based on the model of the app belonging to Facebook do not have it and there your conversations may be at risk if you have not activated the two-step verification function.

So how can I do it? It is necessary to have it in all the conversations that you have daily in WhatsApp . Best of all, you don’t need to download third-party apps.

HOW TO ACTIVATE TWO-STEP VERIFICATION IN WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Mention that every time you activate the two-step verification of the app, you add security to your account and your conversations:

In order to activate two-step verification, you must first update your WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

Then go to Application Settings.

At that moment, enter Account.

Learn how to activate WhatsApp’s two-step verification feature on your phone. (Photo: MAG)