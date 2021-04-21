WhatsApp: how to avoid being put into groups without my authorization?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Have you ever wondered how much privacy you have in WhatsApp? Did you know that you can control who can see your profile, your status and even your photo? Here we tell you how to take control of the application and prevent other users from having access to your profile information. On this occasion, you will learn how to avoid being put into groups.

On many occasions, they put us in WhatsApp groups to offer products or do some kind of advertising. On the other hand, some contacts tend to include you in groups even though you don’t authorize it.

As expected, the application has privacy customization tools to avoid these cases.

How to avoid being added to WhatsApp groups?

To avoid being put into WhatsApp groups, you must access the settings and then enter the ‘Account’ section. There you must enter ‘Privacy’ and then ‘Groups’.

A new menu will appear with three alternatives to the question of ‘who can add me to groups?’:

Everyone

My contacts

My contacts, except …

In the event that someone who is excluded in the selected group, they can send you a request to add you to groups. On the other hand, in the last option you can select the contacts that you do not allow them to add to contacts.

How to avoid being added to WhatsApp groups? (Photo: capture)

WhatsApp and the trick to use the app on a cell phone without SIM or chip

Do you want to chat without having a Nano SIM or chip in your device? WhatsApp is the fast messaging application that many people use around the world to communicate with their loved ones, friends, family, partner and even coworkers.

In order to register to WhatsApp it is necessary that you have an operative telephone number, so that there you can receive the famous verification code. In case you do not have it, you will have to create a virtual telephone from various internet pages.

However, in case you want to use the fast messaging application on a device that does not have a Nano SIM, that is not a problem. It can be done as long as you are always connected to the Wi-Fi on the street, at home or an alternate device.

It should be noted that, if your smartphone without a chip is not connected to the internet, all your messages from WhatsApp they will be paused until it detects the data.

HOW TO USE WHATSAPP ON A CELL PHONE WITHOUT NANO SIM OR CHIP

To be able to use WhatsApp In a device that does not have a Nano SIM or in which you cannot insert a chip it is quite easy. Just follow these steps: