WhatsApp: how to change the ringtone of the app calls

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you use all the tools of WhatsApp ? Watch out for the next trick. In addition to chatting, the application has become a platform for sharing photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents, etc.

However, few users do not fully use the application. For example in WhatsApp It is possible to change the alert tone for notifications and calls to some users.

That way, every time a song is heard, you can know exactly who it is without having to take your phone out of your pocket. How do i do it? Well, this is what you must do to run it.

It is not necessary to download third-party applications that often tend to ask for your permission to enter your personal information and even in your conversations. WhatsApp .

HOW TO CHANGE THE WHATSAPP RING TONE

Remember to have the latest version of WhatsApp on your cell phone, both on your Android device and on the iPhone. When you do, follow these steps:

Enter WhatsApp after updating it.

Now enter a specific conversation.

Click on the profile picture and go where it says “Wallpaper and sound”.

When you find yourself in a new screen, you can customize the tone.

Learn the method to change the ringtone of a contact in WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

You can choose the default or one that says chord, aurora, bamboo, circles, code, hello, popcorn, among others.

When you do, now every time you receive a notification or call from your friend, that tone will be heard independent of the calls that other people make to you.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]