web
Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to deactivate the autocorrect of your conversations

zdw72idsizemjayt4exka3e37m.jpg
zdw72idsizemjayt4exka3e37m.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has become one of the applications where many people tend to share photos, videos, GIFs and even documents. Although this program continues to bring news, there are certain characteristics that you should take into account before using it normally.

For example in WhatsApp It is possible to hide your status from certain people without them knowing it, there are also several tricks to hide that you are “typing” in the chat.

However, one of the most recurrent problems of people is when they write a text and the auto-correction is present. Although it is to help us, sometimes it causes us to make a mistake when writing a certain word.

It can be annoying, especially in conversations with WhatsApp, where you cannot edit a text. So here we will tell you how to deactivate the auto correct in your chats.

HOW TO REMOVE AUTO CORRECT FROM WHATSAPP

If you are writing a word in WhatsApp and the auto-corrector changes it at that moment, without you noticing, then you must perform these steps to deactivate them:

  • Open your WhatsApp once you have updated it.
  • Later, enter any conversation and click on your keyboard.
  • At that moment you must view or press the configuration button.
In this way you can deactivate the "auto corrector" of WhatsApp, both on your Android and iPhone. (Photo: MAG)
In this way you can deactivate the “auto corrector” of WhatsApp, both on your Android and iPhone. (Photo: MAG)
  • Next, you should look at the various functions that your keyboard has.
  • At that moment you will have to resort to the auto correct function.
  • That will be active. Try to disable it.
  • Once that is done, your WhatsApp message will never self-correct instantly again.
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Logitech stops producing its Logitech Harmony programmable remotes

I still remember the first time I saw a Logitech Harmony, it fascinated me. Although its price dissuaded me from buying it, for...
Read more
Tech News

Apple would be developing an Apple TV device with speaker and webcam, and a smart screen

A new report from Bloomberg highlights Apple's ambitions in the smart home segment since, according to sources close to it, the company is developing...
Read more
Tech News

GTC 2021: Nvidia introduces new system on chip

Credits: Reuters At the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2021, the company has presented a novel system-on-chip for autonomous cars. Its name...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.