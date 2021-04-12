WhatsApp: how to deactivate the autocorrect of your conversations

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has become one of the applications where many people tend to share photos, videos, GIFs and even documents. Although this program continues to bring news, there are certain characteristics that you should take into account before using it normally.

For example in WhatsApp It is possible to hide your status from certain people without them knowing it, there are also several tricks to hide that you are “typing” in the chat.

However, one of the most recurrent problems of people is when they write a text and the auto-correction is present. Although it is to help us, sometimes it causes us to make a mistake when writing a certain word.

It can be annoying, especially in conversations with WhatsApp , where you cannot edit a text. So here we will tell you how to deactivate the auto correct in your chats.

HOW TO REMOVE AUTO CORRECT FROM WHATSAPP

If you are writing a word in WhatsApp and the auto-corrector changes it at that moment, without you noticing, then you must perform these steps to deactivate them:

Open your WhatsApp once you have updated it.

Later, enter any conversation and click on your keyboard.

At that moment you must view or press the configuration button.

In this way you can deactivate the “auto corrector” of WhatsApp, both on your Android and iPhone. (Photo: MAG)