WhatsApp: how to download a friend’s profile picture

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you want to save your friend’s profile picture in high quality? This hack is for you. WhatsApp It has become one of the fast messaging applications that many like to use in the world, whether it is to report a news or simply share a good morning message, photos, videos, and all kinds of multimedia content.

Via WhatsApp It is also possible to communicate with anyone in the world through a video call or free call. To do this, it is enough to have the country code and the mobile number of said user to contact him.

However, since 2019, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to save the profile image of your friends, family, partner or acquaintance. This is due to a security policy that the application has launched.

To do this we will show you a simple trick so that you can download, in high quality, any profile photo of WhatsApp in a very simple and fast way. Of course, you must have your laptop or PC turned on.

HOW TO SAVE SOMEONE’S PROFILE PHOTO ON WHATSAPP

Best of all, you don’t need to download alternate or illegal programs to WhatsApp , since many times they tend to steal information for the benefit of others:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp from your Android or iPhone cell phone.

Then go to the Settings or Configuration tab and click on WhatsApp Web.

At that moment you must go to your PC and start, in a browser, WhatsApp Web .

From WhatsApp Web you can save a profile photo with just a right click. (Photo: MAG)