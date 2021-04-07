WhatsApp: how to download the covid-19 vaccine sticker pack

- Advertisement -

Do you already have the latest stickers from WhatsApp ? The fast messaging application is quite useful for many. Through it you can make calls, video calls, as well as chat, send photos, videos, GIFs and even animated stickers.

Specifically, the stickers are the ones that are giving something to talk about, because now WhatsApp Not only does it offer you the possibility of adding to your conversations those created by you, but also downloading more from its sticker store.

In recent days, what would be quite funny stickers that seek to raise awareness in citizens so that they are vaccinated against covid-19 are being disseminated.

Although the coronavirus has hit many people in the world, with these stickers of WhatsApp You will be able to tell your friends, family or co-workers that you have already received your first dose.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE COVID-19 VACCINE STICKERS ON WHATSAPP

As mentioned WhatsApp “Hand in hand with the World Health Organization, we encourage everyone in our global community to get vaccinated against covid-19. Because life is better when we are connected ”.

To have them you must enter any individual or group chat on WhatsApp

Now hit the emoji icon. At that moment you must choose the button for the stickers.

In this way you can have the new WhatsApp stickers around the covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: MAG)