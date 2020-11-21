WhatsApp: how to free up space from the storage manager?

When do you enter a chat WhatsApp, can you see all the files? If the answer is yes, it is because you are storing all the data of photos, videos and more material in the memory of the cell phone.

Regardless of whether you have Android or iOS, if you want to free up space on your mobile memory, it is necessary that you first deactivate the automatic download of data in the WhatsApp options.

When you’ve done that, an authorization will be required to download the photo or video in question in order to view it.

In case your memory is already full and you want to delete all the WhatsApp files, you just need to perform these steps to get rid of that weight.

