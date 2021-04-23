- Advertisement -

The application WhatsApp Not only does it have a wide range of communication options (sending text messages, photos, videos, stickers, making video calls, among others), but it also takes care of your privacy. In a last note We teach you to avoid being added to groups without your permission and now we will review the option to hide the time and date of your last connection.

Does it bother you that someone knows how much you have connected to WhatsApp? Maybe you know that someone is checking your profile or your chat to see if you are online. Well, there is a way to prevent them from seeing this information.

The configuration is similar to eliminating the double blue reading check. Basically, you will have to access the configuration, account and privacy section. There you will find the option of ‘Last time’ or ‘Last time’.

Pressing this option will bring up a menu with the following alternatives: all, my contacts and nobody. So you can select who can see your last connection and thus know that you are active.

But, of course, he will know that you are checking the chat if he writes you and the messages are marked with the blue double check. To delete them, you just need to go to Read receipts to modify it.

WhatsApp: how to hide the last connection date? (Photo: capture)

WhatsApp and the sticker that can hack your conversations

WhatsApp It has become one of the most popular programs in the world to communicate with anyone just by having their cell phone number. Most even have it for free calls and video calls in an age where social distancing is important.

Via WhatsApp We can also perform countless tricks such as the possibility of hiding our profile photo, our statuses to certain people, or simply modifying the background color of each of the conversations.

However, in recent days, a mysterious malware is causing thousands of people to be affected and their data shared. What to do?

As you have noticed, WhatsApp releases a series of updates daily. Therefore, you must follow these steps to avoid falling into the trap or all your data could be exposed in different networks.

WHAT IS THE STICKER THAT STEALS YOUR INFORMATION FROM WHATSAPP

WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many like to use, but some are unaware of the dangers that may exist within each of your conversations.

India’s cybersecurity agency, known as CERT-In, is warning WhatsApp users that it has found a number of vulnerabilities that can significantly affect devices, he noted. The National .

The company commented that the vulnerability was detected in versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business prior to 2.21.4.18 in the case of Android and 2.21.32 for devices with an iOS system.

For this, it was recommended that all users who do not have the application updated are likely to be victims of this threat, which aims to take control of computers and steal users’ personal information.

The sticker that is sent to steal your data is nothing more than a video that, when pressed, simply installs an application on your device to get hold of your information. So you have to be careful who you share your messages with