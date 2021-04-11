WhatsApp: how to hide your app statuses from certain contacts

- Advertisement -

How many messages from WhatsApp do you trade for the app? In an age where social distancing prevails, a large number of users like to use calls, texts, and video calls to stay together.

But not only that, also in WhatsApp they can exchange photos, videos, GIFs and even stickers. But not only that, but also pass scanned documents in PDF or Word.

However, there is a trick that very few people know in the app and it is the function to hide your status from certain contacts or friends that you do not have added to your agenda.

How do you do it? It is not necessary to download a third-party application, on the contrary, you should only have WhatsApp completely updated to get this fantastic tool, which is necessary for some who want to improve their privacy.

HOW TO HIDE YOUR WHATSAPP STATUS FROM SOME FRIENDS

The steps are really simple and you should not have another alternate program to WhatsApp To do this, it is not necessary to connect your mobile device to the computer:

To start, enter WhatsApp from your cell phone Android or iOS .

or . After that go to Settings or Settings on your mobile device.

There go to Account and then to Privacy.

Learn all the steps to hide your WhatsApp statuses from specific people. (Photo: MAG)