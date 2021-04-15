WhatsApp: how to know if a contact is close to you

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the most powerful tools in the world to be able to communicate with friends, partner, family and even work contacts. However, few know its benefits and functions that, in most cases, are usually hidden.

Do you know that you can know exactly if a person on your agenda is close to you? Just as you read it. And it is quite simple. You do not need to install any third-party application for it to work on WhatsApp .

Some apps found in the Play Store or iOS Store are not highly recommended to use to spy on someone. These, in general, tend to steal certain information from your conversations or personal.

Some even tend to access your photos. That is why here we will show you what are the steps to know if a contact is already close to your home in WhatsApp .

HOW TO KNOW IF A WHATSAPP CONTACT IS NEAR

The first thing you should make sure is to have WhatsApp updated through the iOS Store or Google Play, depending on what type of device you are using. Then do these steps:

Once the first step is done, head over to any WhatsApp conversation.

In that section, press the clip icon on Android or the “+” or iPhone.

There you must click where it says Location.

Learn how to send your location in real time on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that time you can choose to send your current location, your real-time location or a specific place.

Select the second. With this, any contact of yours will be able to see where you are.

Even if your friend sends you their location in real time via WhatsApp, you can see if it is close to your home or too far away.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]