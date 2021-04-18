WhatsApp: how to prevent strangers from seeing your profile picture

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is still one of the applications that stands out in the fast messaging section. Through it you can communicate with anyone just by having their cell phone number saved on your mobile device.

However, there are certain details that you should take into consideration when you download and start using WhatsApp , especially to improve the security of your personal information.

That is why here we will show you what are the steps to prevent strangers from seeing your profile picture without you knowing. Remember that anyone can see what image you placed in the app just by having your cell phone.

You can also choose which people you really want to see your profile picture on WhatsApp , that means that not everyone will be able to observe it. How do you do the trick? Here we tell you.

HOW TO HIDE YOUR WHATSAPP PROFILE PHOTO FROM THE UNKNOWN

When downloading WhatsApp on the cell phone, it brings a series of tools configured by default. That is why we will show you what are the steps to prevent many from seeing your profile photo.

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp on your cell phone, be it Android or iPhone.

Then go to the Settings of the application just by pressing the three points that are in the upper corner.

At that time go to Settings.

There you will see the Account tab.

Inside it you can press the privacy button.

Know the method to be able to hide your profile photo from strangers on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)