Whether we like it or not, the security of our smartphone is a problem that affects us on a daily basis and that has developers as the first containment dam against hackers: if the applications we install are not secure, the system weakens and all our personal data runs danger of being stolen or eliminated. It is clear that we also have our share of responsibility, maintaining healthy habits and not committing small imprudence that in the end we end up paying. Be that as it may, WhatsApp is one of those apps that we use every day so its security should concern us. Making our mobile phone safe and protecting it with the privacy options depending on the device (such as fingerprint or facial recognition) is essential, but apart from this type of security there are more tips that you can follow and we are going to show you. WhatsApp: How to protect your account from security and privacy attacks End-to-end encryption Each chat has a unique security code that is used to confirm that calls and messages made in that chat are end-to-end encrypted. The code is found on the contact information screen in QR code format and also as a 60-digit code and they are unique for each chat. To confirm that a chat is end-to-end encrypted, follow these steps: Open the chat.Tap the contact name to go to the information screen.Tap ‘Encryption’ to see the QR code or 60 digits.If the QR code is scanned and it matches, a green tick will appear. Two-Step Verification Activate Two-Step Verification. We have talked about it on several occasions. In WhatsApp it is activated from WhatsApp> Settings or Configuration> Account> Two-step verification> Activate. With this function activated, “any attempt to verify your phone number in WhatsApp must be accompanied by a six-digit PIN that you can set when activating the function.” Activate security notifications You can configure WhatsApp to notify you in the event that there is a security change in the app. Home screen -> Click on the upper right corner Access Settings Choose Account Go to Security Mark the option “Show security notifications” Other recommended tips Control privacy settings: set visibility parameters Block unwanted users Request information from your account: in ‘Settings ‘>’ Account ‘>’ Request info. from my account. ‘ Then tap ‘Request report’. The screen will refresh and you will see ‘Request sent’ Empty chat messages Deactivate read receipts Delete and report users who do not act in a good way as spam.