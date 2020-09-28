Social NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group

By Brian Adam
0
15
WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group
Whatsapp: How To Put Different Tones To The Notifications Of

Must Read

Apps

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam has been updated to include YouTube Music, Google's music service, among the third-party applications that integrate. Following Apple's purchase of...
Read more
WhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group

Brian Adam - 0
Not all WhatsApp conversations are equally important. Some of you will want to hear about new messages as soon as they...
Read more
Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a true ‘top of the range’, but very uncomfortable to hold

Brian Adam - 0
We are a little less than fifteen days away from knowing what the new iPhone 12 that Apple is preparing will be like,...
Read more
Apps

We tested Genshin Impact: a spectacular game candidate for best RPG of the year

Brian Adam - 0
The long-awaited Genshin Impact is now available on iOS and Android, so we couldn't help but try it to give you our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group

Not all WhatsApp conversations are equally important. Some of you will want to hear about new messages as soon as they arrive, while other chats can wait. One way to separate the wheat from the chaff on WhatsApp is to customize notifications to set a different ringtone to certain contacts or groups.

Configuring WhatsApp notifications correctly is vital especially if you have joined many groups, otherwise you can receive a lot of notifications on mobile if you don’t have it muted. Doing so is very simple and recommended if you think you are receiving too many notifications from WhatsApp.

Turn off notifications for a group or contact

WhatsApp allows you to configure a different notification tone for each contact or group, although if what you want is that you do not receive notifications of new messages from certain people or groups, then the slightly different settings: what you are looking for is called Mute notifications.

This option is accessible from the menu (the ⋮ button) at the top of any chat, choosing Mute notifications. Although in the future it is planned that WhatsApp will allow you to silence a contact or group forever, today the options are still three: for 8 hours, for 1 week or for 1 year.

Mute not

By silencing the notifications of a chat or group, no notification will be displayed when new messages arrive to those chats, so there will also be no sound warning. The other person will not know that you have muted their chat, and you can continue reading and responding to these chats in the normal way, after entering WhatsApp.

Change the notification tone for certain contacts

The previous option removes the notifications completely, but if you prefer to keep the notifications, but have a different tone, then what you need is customize notifications.

To customize the notifications of a WhatsApp chat or group, you must touch on his behalf at the top of a chat, to open the options window. In it, tap on Customize notifications.

Personalize

In the window that opens, the first thing you should do is check the box Custom Notifications, so that you can configure the rest of the elements. There are several interesting options here, although the one you are interested in is probably Notification tone, where you can choose what tone you want to sound when a new message arrives in this chat.

Tone

Note that you can choose None, so that new messages in this chat will show notification on mobile, but will not have sound. Similarly, in these custom settings you can also choose if you want the mobile to vibrate or not, as well as the color of the notification LED, although this setting is not compatible with all mobiles and some do not already include this LED.

Related Articles

Latest news

Learn all about the new WhatsApp multi-device function

Abraham - 0
Now it will be possible to stay connected to WhatsApp from your smartphone, tablet or computer at the same time. Here is all the details.WhatsApp is...
Read more
Latest news

WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

Abraham - 0
You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favorite color, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and match your wallpaper. How...
Read more
Latest news

How to find the featured messages of each contact on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has a function that is extremely useful and that many users do not use yet, and that has to do with the featured...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©