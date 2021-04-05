WhatsApp: how to put Spotify music in your States

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is one of the messaging applications that has once again become the most downloaded in the world. Through it you can exchange photos, videos, GIFs, and even Word and PDF documents even if you are in another country.

The application of WhatsApp it works for free. Although at the beginning it was thought to charge around $ 1, now you can send unlimited text messages and even make video calls at no cost.

Currently the app is implementing a series of functions, for example, it will soon add the tool to be able to change the color of the platform icons, as well as the realization of activating the messages that disappear in 24 hours.

But now there is a trick to be able to place Spotify music in your States of WhatsApp in a simple way and without too many problems. How do you do it? Well here we will explain.

HOW TO PUT SPOTIFY MUSIC IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATUSES

To begin, you must have a Spotify Premium account to be able to listen to music without interruptions, in addition to having WhatsApp completely updated. Then do these steps:

The first thing is to open Spotify and listen to the song you want to put in your States.

Then open WhatsApp.

At that moment, enter the WhatsApp States.

Now press the “+” symbol to be able to add a new WhatsApp Status.

In this way you can share a song from Spotify in your WhatsApp status. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment the camera will open. Press the button to record a video and put your cell phone on a flat platform.

Remember that the Spotify song should not stop. Otherwise you can use Samsung’s SoundAssistant.

When you do, just decorate the WhatsApp Status and then post it.

That way your friends will be able to listen to the song that you have shared in your WhatsApp status simply and quickly, and without any problems.