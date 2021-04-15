web
WhatsApp: how to remove “forwarded” from messages you send to your friends

fxod26ulnjhmpf5fawoiwwkfoi.jpg
Are you one of the people who likes to forward messages from WhatsApp? Today thousands in the world tend to communicate through it to be able to share not only text, but photos, videos, GIFs and other multimedia elements.

However, when we want to resend a certain document or phrase of WhatsApp, it always appears to us that the message we have sent to someone is copied from another person. Is there a way to remove it?

If you want to delete “forwarded” from your messages, then you should try this simple trick. Best of all, you only need to have the application updated.

It is not necessary to have to download another application other than WhatsApp since, in general, they tend to ask you for permission to access your photo gallery, contact list and even personal information.

HOW TO REMOVE “FORWARDED” FROM YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGES

It should be noted that this trick is not complicated at all. You can even teach it to someone else so that they never have the problem of being “forwarded” in their messages. Whastapp.

  • First you must enter WhatsApp fully updated.
  • Later go to any conversation from where you want to forward the message.
In this way you can send a message without "forwarded" appearing on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
  • Now press that message for about 1 second and instead of forwarding it, just copy it.
  • Go to the conversation where you want to forward the message.
  • There you must paste the text or any file.
  • With this, you will have already been able to forward a message without the “forwarded” symbol appearing on WhatsApp.
