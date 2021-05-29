WhatsApp: how to request my account information to know what I am sharing?

In mid-May of this year, the application WhatsApp introduced a major patch that changes the details of privacy policies. Those who do not accept them will receive periodic messages while they lose some functions.

Basically, they announced that they will share some details of your account with Facebook for better management of advertising content. However, they clarified that the content of your chats is encrypted and that no one can access (neither can they).

For this reason, it is important to review what type of information we are sharing through our profile. Before going to the profile settings and starting to move all the details we recommend that you request this information directly.

Through the official blog of the app they share the steps to follow in order to request this information.

How to request your account information

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Account > Request info. of my account .

> > . Touch Request report. The screen will update and you will see Request sent.

Generally, your report will be available three days after you request it. Meanwhile, you can check the date that will be displayed next to Ready on.

Note:

Once the report is requested, it is not possible to cancel or undo the pending request.

If you change the phone number or delete the account, the pending request will be voided and you will need to request another report.

You can also download this report and export it for future use:

> > . Touch Download report . A compressed ZIP file will be downloaded to your phone, which includes HTML and JSON files.

. A compressed ZIP file will be downloaded to your phone, which includes HTML and JSON files. Once the file is downloaded, tap Export report > TO EXPORT or Export report . The report being downloaded cannot be viewed on WhatsApp.

> or . The report being downloaded cannot be viewed on WhatsApp. In the sharing tray that appears, tap the external application to which you want to export the report. For example, you can email a copy to your own account.

WhatsApp tests the new ‘Flash Call’ function, know what it is about and what it is for

Not a week has passed since WhatsApp officially launched its latest update, which allows us to listen to audio of several minutes at half the time and at speeds of 1.5x and 2x; Now, it was learned that they published a new beta of the application that has the tool called “Flash Call” tested. What is this and what is it for? We will detail it in the following note.

Since last May 15, the day on which the new privacy policies of WhatsApp, mark zuckerberg’s company is trying to recover all users who have migrated to instant messaging applications such as Telegram or Signal, and this wants to achieve it by granting greater security than its main competition.

According to the specialized portal WabetaInfo, this WhatsApp function called “Flash Call” is still under development and is only available in the Google Play Beta ProgramHowever, it is no longer impossible to test it because it has reached its maximum participant capacity and does not accept more verifiers.

The aforementioned media specified that it is basically a new method of verifying the telephone number, similar to the function of a text message (SMS), but this tool consists of a quick call that will automatically become a missed call.

It should be noted that betatester have had to grant permission to WhatsApp so they can access your call log. Likewise, WabetaInfo stated that this will be done only once and will not be used for other purposes, in addition, it is optional.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.