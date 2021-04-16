WhatsApp: how to search for specific messages in different chats

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the apps that we use the most on a daily basis; We send thousands of important messages and you may wonder if you can easily review chats to retrieve messages. Has it ever happened to you that they send you important information but you can’t find it? Well, in a very simple way you can find elements of your conversations if you remember part of the text sent; know here how to use the internal search engine of chats.

First of all, you should know that the application does not keep a record of your chats in the cloud or share their content, everything is encrypted. A third party can only access this content if they go directly to your account or take your cell phone.

On the other hand, it is important to know that you cannot recover and search for messages that have been deleted by the sender. Finally, if you migrate your WhatsApp account from Android to iOS, you will not be able to recover the messages.

How do search engines work on WhatsApp?

There are two kinds of search engines in the WhatsApp application. The first one is visible on the main screen, it will help you find the contacts and their respective conversations, it also works for groups.

However, there is an internal search engine in each chat. To access the latter, it is necessary to enter the application and then enter any chat. Once there you must press the name or phone number at the top.

A menu will open in which you can configure various elements of the conversation, such as viewing shared files, silencing it, changing the wallpaper and there is also a tool called “Search in chat”.

By pressing that option, you will return to the chat but with a new interface. The keyboard and a search bar at the top will be activated. There you must write part of the message you want to find or a keyword.

All the matches will come out and you will have to search chronologically for the message in question.