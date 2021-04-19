WhatsApp: how to see the deleted statuses of your friends

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is still considered one of the most downloaded applications on devices around the world to be able to chat with your friends, family, acquaintances and even your partner. Through it you can send not only text, but also a diversity of multimedia content.

For example, you can make video calls and long distance calls totally free, also send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, as well as word or PDF documents instantly in WhatsApp .

However, many people want to see the statuses of their friends not only without leaving a trace, but also to see those that are no longer present after they are deleted after 24 hours from their publication.

Now you will no longer have to worry, because there is a trick to be able to view the statuses of all your contacts even though they have been deleted in WhatsApp . It is quite simple and you will have to perform these steps.

HOW TO SEE THE DELETED STATUSES OF YOUR WHATSAPP FRIENDS

To be able to execute this trick it is necessary that you have WhatsApp Plus , an alternative application to the original that works based on Mods. Although it is not legal, it will depend on each user if they want to download it or not:

First you must download WhatsApp Plus from any page of your liking, always check the URL.

After that you must enter the WhatsApp Plus Settings.

To do this, simply press the three points in the upper corner and click on Settings.

Know the method to be able to see the deleted statuses of your WhatsApp friends. (Photo: MAG)

On the other hand, you must enter Privacy and security.

There you must enable the Anti-state removal function.

That way you can see the deleted statuses of your contact.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.