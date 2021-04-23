WhatsApp: how to see the profile picture of a contact who has blocked you again

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Just by having anyone’s cell phone number, you can talk to them by WhatsApp . What else can I do? Through it you can exchange text messages, as well as animated stickers, GIFs, photos and videos.

But not only that. In the next weeks WhatsApp will add various functions such as the possibility of activating the messages that self-destruct, or the tool to be able to change the color of the application in a personalized way.

However, one of the functions that many use on a daily basis is the lock. Someone is removed from the app due to some kind of misunderstanding or simply to prevent that person from communicating with us.

Now there is a way for you to be able to view again the photo of someone who has blocked you without the need for alternative programs to WhatsApp . How do you do it? Here we explain it to you.

HOW TO SEE THE PROFILE PHOTO OF SOMEONE WHO HAS BLOCKED YOU ON WHATSAPP

The first thing you should do is ask a friend of yours to also be an accomplice with you so that you can see the WhatsApp profile picture of someone who has blocked you. Just do these steps:

Enter WhatsApp from your mobile app.

Then you should go to the conversation of your chosen friend.

To be able to see someone’s profile picture again, you will need to add them to a WhatsApp group. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment, tell him to add you to a WhatsApp group between him, the blocked person and you.

After that, you will see the profile picture of that blocked person again.

Of course, you will not be able to see what he or she writes in the group, only the administrator will be able to see it.

Likewise, it should be specified that if that person leaves the group, they will no longer be able to be added again.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.